Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 108,470 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.69% of El Pollo LoCo worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,472,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock worth $444,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $513.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.64.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

