Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,747,225 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,747,225 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,100 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,550,000 after acquiring an additional 386,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,040,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,160,000 after acquiring an additional 328,226 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

