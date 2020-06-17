Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 207,685 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,685 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 278,012 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

