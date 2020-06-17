Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,276 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.38% of TriCo Bancshares worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $838.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

