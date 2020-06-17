Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 588,099 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588,099 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of OneMain worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.