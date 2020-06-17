Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 629,293 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.27% of Capri worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

