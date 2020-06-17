Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301,167 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,805,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 453,340 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,348,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 83,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 136,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 129.56% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $120.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

