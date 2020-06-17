Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Stake Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 213,397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,377,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter.

NFJ stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

