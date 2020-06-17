AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capri by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

