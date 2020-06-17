AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at $566,748.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

