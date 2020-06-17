AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

