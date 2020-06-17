AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

