Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 10,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 569,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,360 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,662 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 455,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

