Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Up 0.7%

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.75), 930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.74).

The firm has a market cap of $144.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In other news, insider Peter Lawrence bought 52,219 shares of Amati AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £69,973.46 ($89,058.75).

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

