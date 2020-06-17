American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Financial is well-poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth and is thus prudently investing in businesses. The company is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, product launches. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It reported higher investment income on the back of solid performance of limited partnerships. It is believed that better industry fundamentals, with strong pricing and a high renewal ratio, should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. Shares of American Financial have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, soft performance of Annuity business continues to weigh on earnings of the company. Also, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility and high cost weigh on margin.”

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.