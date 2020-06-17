Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

