Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

6/10/2020 – DXP Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

6/5/2020 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2020 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2020 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2020 – DXP Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of DXPE opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $337.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at $446,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

