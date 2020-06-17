Analysts Set $19.00 Price Target for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. South Plains Financial’s rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given South Plains Financial an industry rank of 233 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,875,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,800 shares of company stock worth $77,950 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

