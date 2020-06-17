Analysts Set $28.50 Target Price for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 210 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 359.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

