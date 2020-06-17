Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target at $27.29

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

