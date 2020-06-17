Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Price Target at $54.40

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 15.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

