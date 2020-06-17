Analysts Set Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Target Price at C$30.00

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$25.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Norbord from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.44. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.96.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.36 million. Analysts expect that Norbord will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.27%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.