Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $36.13

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

NYSE:WBS opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

