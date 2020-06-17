Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Trading 1.1% Higher

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82, 65,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,594,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

ANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 65.24 and a current ratio of 65.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $34,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

