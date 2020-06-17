APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 80,100 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,434 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 910,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 121,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of GPMT opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

