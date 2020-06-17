APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gray Television by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 163,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GTN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Gray Television stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.