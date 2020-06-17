APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 827,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 39.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,699,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 146,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $25,516,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.