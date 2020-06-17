APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345,060 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,220,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

