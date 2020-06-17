APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 571,071 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

CNS opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.