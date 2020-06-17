APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 262,265 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $4,524,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

