APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,994 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Life Storage by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

