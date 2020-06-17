APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 886,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,930,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

