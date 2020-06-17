APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,646 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE O opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

