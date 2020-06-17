APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.32% of Marcus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marcus by 983.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 81,958 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $470.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

