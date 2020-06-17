APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 350,254 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 449.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,254 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after buying an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,764,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,841,000 after buying an additional 645,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,373,000 after buying an additional 475,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,390,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 735,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

