APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 217,642 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217,642 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Apache were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

