APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 221,911 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,911 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in PS Business Parks by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

