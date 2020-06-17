APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 255,349 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,406 shares of company stock worth $6,479,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

