Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

