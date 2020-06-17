Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $354.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

