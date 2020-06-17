Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.31.

AAPL stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average is $293.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

