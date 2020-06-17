Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $390.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $390.00 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.52. Apple has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

