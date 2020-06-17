Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In related news, CFO Erick R. Asmussen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 over the last ninety days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

