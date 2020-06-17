Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,355. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

