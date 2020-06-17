Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:AHH opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $737.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Snow purchased 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

