Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.21).

A number of analysts have commented on ARW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.99. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($3.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 47,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740.62 ($42,943.39). Insiders bought 47,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,222 over the last 90 days.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.