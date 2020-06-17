ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,274,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 448,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 429,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,023,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,542,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 332,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

