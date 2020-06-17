Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,094,000 after buying an additional 700,823 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $41,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,683,000 after buying an additional 268,925 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.