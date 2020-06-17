Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will post $25.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.09 million and the highest is $32.58 million. Assertio Therapeutics reported sales of $57.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year sales of $118.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.22 million to $137.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.56 million, with estimates ranging from $133.81 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assertio Therapeutics.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.99% and a negative return on equity of 110.00%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

ASRT stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Assertio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

