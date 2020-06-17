Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,523 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

